A legal rift between Australian promoters and The Game has finally concluded. Back in 2017, The Game was all set to tour throughout Australia thanks to the Tour Squad promoters. The rapper was slated for a seven-date experience that traveled through areas like Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, but behind the scenes, it's reported that The Game and his team were at odds with Tour Squad. It ultimately fell through, but Tour Squad took Game to court and scored a legal victory.

According to the Daily Mail, The Game began adding on all sorts of expenses and even increased his performance fee, but a judge reportedly ordered the California rapper to pay up.



It's reported that in addition to his $32,100 performance fee, Game wanted Tour Squad to handle financial responsibility for a tour documentary to the tune of $3 million. He also reportedly told promoters that they needed to cover all expenses for his entourage of 15 people while also upping his fee from $32,100 to $51,340.

A judge found Game in breach of his contract with Tour Squad and he's been ordered to pay them $478,119 in damages, not including the interest of $78,508. This isn't the only time The Game has had a hiccup pertaining to traveling in Australia; in 2016 he canceled a portion of his tour after he was denied entry due to his visa.

