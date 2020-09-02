We lost yet another real-life hero this weekend after Chadwick Boseman's family announced the actor's death via social media.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," wrote a statement on his official Twitter page. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."

Boseman's bout with colon cancer was largely kept secret to his fans and his death has brought a lot of awareness to the deadliness of colon cancer, prompting many, like Lance Gross, to book appointments to check on their overall health.



As the world continues to reflect on the greatness of Chadwick Boseman, The Game met up with some of his best friends in Hollywood to make sure that he's not letting a moment go by without being grateful for the positivity around him.

"Cherish the moment... & make it count," wrote Game as his caption on Instagram, posting a picture with Jamie Foxx, Marlon Wayans, and film producer Dave Brown. He ended the post with a hashtag tribute to Boseman.

Much like with the deaths of Kobe Bryant, Nipsey Hussle, and so many others, people are realizing that the relationships we keep with people around us are not permanent and thus, must be cherished at all times.

RIP Chadwick Boseman.