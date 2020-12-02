The Game Joins Adam Snow & Josh Alias On "The Prayer"

Adam Snow and Josh Alias have been delivering some pretty solid collaborations in recent times. The two artists have been preparing for the release of their upcoming collab tape, A Place In The Sun which is currently on the way. Now, they've returned with a brand new collaboration off of the project ft. The Game. Though the Compton legend doesn't have a verse on the short record, he sets the tone with a message of possibility before Josh Alias lets off a barrage of bars.

"This one was special because me and Josh were both going through some stuff at the time and I remember us both literally praying before the session for the music to be the best it could be," Adam Snow said in an exclusive statement to HNHH. "Fast forward a month or two and The Game, who we'd been chopping it up with for a minute, jumps on it! super excited about this one and wishing the best to everyone listening."

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

My homies fiendin' for tablets

I wish they was fiending for this rap shit

The greener the grass is

The more I see that they see past it



