The Game "Is Coming For Eminem" On Next Single, Wack 100 Says

Despite previous claims that he would be hanging up the microphone after Born 2 Rap, The Game has evidently come out of retirement with a chip on his shoulder. Over the past few months, he teased his forthcoming album, which G Herbo said is album of the year material. Ye connected with Game on "Eazy," which further built anticipation surrounding the project.



Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Earlier this year, The Game appeared on Drink Champs where he opened up about everything. He claimed that Ye did more for him in 2 weeks than Dr. Dre did for his entire career, demanded the same respect as 50 Cent, and even called out Eminem to go bar-for-bar. " I like Eminem, heâs one of the f*cking good emcees, great emcees. I used to think Eminem was better than me. He not. He not. Heâs not. Ay, challenge it. It's not drama!... Swizz [Beatz] and Timbaland know that itâs bigger than Verzuz. Iâm not saying I want smoke with Eminem, Iâm saying I want smoke with Eminem, him, and him, whoever," he said.

it seems like The Game is putting his money where his mouth is because Wack 100 said that the Compton MC has some bars for Eminem on his next release. During a recent appearance on Clubhouse, Wack 100 revealed that The Game is preparing for the release of his next single, which the West Coast mogul said would be "starting a fire."

"Black Slim Shady, it's coming," Wack said on Clubhouse. "That n***a better be ready 'cause this n***a done went crazy," he continued, adding that The Game "is coming for Eminem."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Wack went on to say that Em is bound to respond if Nick Cannon and Machine Gun Kelly received responses from the Detroit legend. Though it's all in friendly competition, Wack did acknowledge how "disrespectful" the back-and-forth can get, given Em's track record.

âHe disrespects his own mama, my n***a, shit. He disrespects himself," Wack said. "This n***a talk about killing his baby mama, putting her in the trunk, fuck my momma. My own momma. That's a disrespectful n***a, man,â Wack continued. âWhen you get in that arena with that n***a, ainât no boundaries with this n***a, man. He ainât got no boundaries with himself.â

Check out the clip below.