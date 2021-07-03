He's setting himself up to become the next great Rap mogul and Cordae is right on track. The rising rapper has caught the attention of veterans in the industry as he's positioned himself strategically behind the scenes. The 24-year-old rapper began his career back in 2018 and while he made a name for himself as a part of the YBN crew, he soon ventured off from the pack to work on a solo career that has continued to impress his associates, idols, and mentors.

This week, Nas released the remake of his 1993 freestyle "Life is Like a Dream," and on the updated version, fans were gifted with additional verses from Freddie Gibbs and Cordae. As Hip Hop lovers enjoy that collaboration from generations of rappers, Cordae linked up with The Game in the studio, and judging by the Los Angeles emcees reaction, Cordae is making magic.

In a clip that Game shared on social media, Cordae looked ready to lay a verse while Game and his team express just how taken aback they are with his skills. The Maryland-bred artist looked humbled by the praise and said he was just trying to keep up with everything that Game was doing.

Meanwhile, Cordae recently shared the announcement trailer for his new record label Hi Level and shared that he's partnered with Disney to help fund HBCU scholarships. Fans are still awaiting more news regarding his forthcoming project From A Bird's Eye View, but it's clear that Cordae wants to become on of the greats.

Check out the clip of Cordae and The Game below.