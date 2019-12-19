The Game Invites Anyone To "Pull Up" For Ethika's New Tape

Although The Game is fresh off of the release of his supposed final studio album, Born 2 Rap, it appears as though he might not be entirely finished just yet. Ethika blessed fans with the third installment of their RGB mixtape series earlier today and as usual, it didn't disappoint. Not only were artists like Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz on there, along with newcomers such as Quando Rondo and Lil Keed, but The Game also makes an appearance. Opening up with "Pull Up," the rapper delivers a brand new banger that opens with an infamous sound clip from Denzel Curry's performance in Training Day. From there, he comes through menacing over the production as he invites anyone who wants the smoke to pull up.

Check the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Day after they shot me I was walkin' out the Swap Meet

Crutch under my left arm, n***as tried to pop me

All it did was making me stronger, wanna gang bang longer

Had to creep inside of Slauson, make my chain hang longer

Bunny hop into the range with the thang thang on 'em

Red flag wavin', oh you tryna bang bang on 'em?

Monkey nuts, banana clips with that orangutan on 'em

King Kong ain't got shit on me, it's Training Day homie

