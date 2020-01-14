When Nipsey Hussle tragically passed in March of last year, The Game followed up by posting numerous tributes to his fallen friend, sharing all the ways that rapper inspired him and championed him. The Game (born Jayceon Terrell Taylor) shared lengthy tributes on the daily but then switched things up to only post once a week, usually on Mondays. Now that the new year is upon us and a whole new decade has arrived, the "Hate It Or Love It" rapper has published his first Nipsey tribute of 2020.



Araya Diaz/Getty Images

The lengthy message is all about shifting one's focus to "bettering ourselves as the days grow." The rapper details how he has dropped people and situations that delayed his progress and became an unnecessary burden on his life. "I really left them & all that shit in 2019. I dare you to be the best version of yourself this year. Make things happen for YOU," he wrote. "& when I say “YOU” I don’t mean the Netflix series. Take your goals, self-education & life advancement as serious as you take getting on your phone, opening this app & giving all your energy to other people’s lives & business."

Read in full below.