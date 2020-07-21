It's been a rough year for The Game, but the rapper shared that things have been particularly difficult in recent weeks. At the beginning of the month, The Game shared that his grandmother had passed away, and judging by the tributes that he's given and the photos that he's posted, the two were especially close. "My queen, my angel... the very reason from which my name was created. It was always you. The strength, the glue that held the family together for as long as I can remember," he penned in a lengthy caption to a photo of himself with his grandmother on July 2.

As July has rolled forward, the rapper has continued to be candid about his struggles through this grieving process. On Monday (July 20) evening, Game posted an adorable photo of himself as a young child to his Instagram page. In it, he's sitting on a beach with a pout, and the rapper related that facial expression with his current emotional state.

"If missing your father & grandmother had a face," Game wrote. "A boy who once had a full family is down to one parent & no grandparents. Pray for me 🙏🏾." We continue to send our condolences.