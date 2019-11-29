mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Game Flips A Nas Classic On Deftly Written "Rewind II"

Mitch Findlay
November 29, 2019 09:31
The Game pays homage to a hip-hop classic.


When people cite Nas' literary genius, one of the primary cited examples if Stillmatic's "Rewind." For those who don't know, the 2001 song centers around a narrative told entirely in reverse down to the grittiest details; if you've never heard that one, add it to your list post-haste. Now, we've always understood The Game to be a scholar of hip-hop. Between the avid namedropping and references to his predecessors, Game's all but solidified himself as a valedictorian turned tenured professor. For his master's thesis, he's taken it upon himself to pen a spiritual sequel to Nas' "Rewind," appropriately titled "Rewind II."

Call it homage or call it fan-fiction, but don't call it lazy. The Game brought his best self to the table for this one, honoring Nas' pen game with a deftly written narrative of his own. "The bullet comes out of his head back in the Draco, I moonwalk back to the car, gun on my waist," he raps, setting the tone off the bat. "Take the ski mask off of my face, blunt flies back in the trunk, between my index and my middle finger, it's stuck." While hardly the most star-studded track on Born 2 Rap, the lineage alone makes this one worthy of coverage. Check out the entire project here.

Quotable Lyrics

The bullet comes out of his head back in the Draco
I moonwalk back to the car, gun on my waist
Take the ski mask off of my face, blunt flies back in the trunk
Between my index and my middle finger, it's stuck

The Game Nas Stillmatic rewind classic
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
