People were perplexed about The Game going so hard at Eminem, especially when the reclusive Detroit rapper didn't seem to have any issues with him. On Game's latest album, he unleashed his lengthy "The Black Slim Shady" track that earned mixed reviews. The L.A. rapper's ongoing beef with former friend and collaborator 50 Cent has been well-documented, and it was suggested that Game took aim at Em because the Relapse hitmaker was guilty by association.

However, in a chat with Rap Radar's Elliott Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller, Game explained why he decided to target one of the Rap game's favorite lyricists. According to Game, it was nothing more than a competitive spar that Hip Hop is known for.

"Just because nobody really does, as far as it being personal, it's not personal," said Game. "I came up on Em, too. I remember the first time that 'Hi, My Name Is' came out... I felt the same feeling when I heard that, that I heard 'Juicy' from Big the first time. So, yeah, I always f*cked with Em, and then, you know, the whole Aftermath and Shady thing. He was on The Documentary. I think me and 50's fallout made him choose a side and he wasn't doin' the sh*t that I did. 'I'm goin' with 50, f*ck you n*ggas.'"

Game also admitted that he "had some emotions" about this year's Super Bowl performance that hosted looks from Fif, Em, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Because Dre spends more time behind the mic than in front of it, Game decided to lyrically go against Eminem.

"Hip Hop gotta be interesting," he said, adding that rappers "these days are so goddamn boring. Or every time somebody wanna beef, somebody gotta die. Sometimes, ladies and gentlemen, it's just Hip Hop, and you can leave it at that."

Check out the clip of the episode below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rap Radar (@rapradarpodcast)

