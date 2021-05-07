It's about that time again for another Top 10 Rappers list, this time courtesy of The Game. Every time an artist comes forward with the "Top" lists, Rap fans storm social media to once again debate the greatest Hip Hop artists of all time. Recently, Trippe Redd revealed his Top 5, a list that includes the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lil Wayne, Andre 3000, and Drake. He added that Uzi and Carti are "GOATs from our era."

The Game's list included three of Trippie's choices along with seven other familiar names.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"My top ten best rappers alive list in order (Not including myself)," The Game began. "1. Jay-Z, 2. Nas, 3. Lil Wayne, 4. Eminem, 5. Kendrick, 6. Snoop Dogg, 7. Drake, 8. Andre 3000, 9. J. Cole, 10. Lil Baby." After he concluded he added, "And by the way, I'll go bar for bar with anybody on this list."

Fans were quick with their responses and although Lil Baby is dominating the industry, some people told Game that 50 Cent or Kanye West deserved a spot on that list. Others took issue with artists like Busta Rhymes, Ice Cube, Ab-Soul, Rakim, Black Thought, and several members of the Wu-Tang Clan being excluded.

Back in 2015, Game noted that his "Top 10 Greatest Rappers" list included, Rakim, Jadakiss, and Ice Cube. Check out The Game's tweet along with a few responses below.