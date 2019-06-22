Compton rapper The Game is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming record, Born 2 Rap. Yesterday he dropped "West Side," the first single from the album, and to continue promoting the project, the rapper visited the L.A. Leakers on Los Angeles's Power 106 radio station. The show is known for allowing rap artists to drop freestyles, so Game wanted to stop by and show off his skills.

Many of the rappers that spit top of the dome rhymes typically call it quits after a few minutes, but Game continued to drop bars over beat after beat. The rapper rhymed over instrumentals for songs including "Old Town Road," "Can't C Me," "The London," and "Go Loko." He went hard for his lengthy freestyle, not only to show that he can take any beat and kill it, but because he's announced that Born 2 Rap will be his final album.

He wrote about the record on Instagram when he shared news about "West Side" just a few weeks ago. Game wrote, "I put everything I had into this album...my TRUE FANS deserve this CLASSIC." Check out Game's freestyle below and let us know which beat's bars you like best.