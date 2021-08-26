Another rapper is coming forward to tell the internet to fall back when it comes to their criticisms about Lizzo. Recently, we reported on T.I. sharing a few thoughts regarding the negativity Lizzo receives about her weight. The "Rumors" hitmaker took to social media to talk candidly about the trolling and harsh comments she receives and during the conversation, Lizzo broke down in tears. The display caused her fans to come forward in her defense, while it only fanned the flames of her detractors' cruelty.

This week, The Game uploaded a video where he, too, spoke about people picking apart his decisions and business moves, and during his tirade he mentioned Lizzo, telling the public to leave her alone.

"Like the sh*t y'all doin' to Lizzo," said Game. "Got her cryin' on the internet and doing all that. Motherf*ckers like...y'all fans, man. Y'all fans. Stay fans. Stay in y'all place, man. If somebody was on your ass every motherf*ckin' day judging your motherf*ckin' life, what would that look like?... Is you too old? Is you too young? What the f*ck is wrong with you? Y'all got too much motherf*ckin' time to be worried about other motherf*ckers lives."

He added that he understands that celebrity culture breeds that behavior and said he "welcomes that sh*t" because he doesn't care what any strangers on the internet think about his life, especially because he and his family are living well. "Who died and made y'all n*ggas important?... Lizzo, you know I love you to death. Anybody else, Cardi B, anybody! Beyoncé, J. Lo...motherf*ckers always got something to say about a motherf*cker. But you the one that ain't sh*t! N*gga you ain't sh*t! Aight? Sit on that, my n*gga."

In the caption to his video, The Game added:

You broke, unhappy mothaf*ckas on the internet always in celebrities comments making judgements like yo terrible ass life poppin or sumn….. post the inside of your house, let’s see your car, smile in the camera n let the world see yo mouth lol… stop online bullying people like @lizzobeeating & anybody else & just be the fan yo hating ass really is… haters be more a fan than the regular REAL FANS. This is why kids around the world commit suicide etc… the pressure of the internet. If people are doing what makes them happy, let em…. No human is any other humans judge. Take yo unhappy ass to a mirror & address all this deep rooted hatred you’re harboring that’s really about YOU & your hate for your own self & life. Allow people to LIVE & BE AT PEACE…. And as far as my personal haters. F*ck you [middle finger emoji] “I ain’t going nowhere so you can get to know me” told y’all that 17 years ago #HateItOrLoveIt [goat emoji] Talk !!!

Watch his video below.