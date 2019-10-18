Nipsey Hussle and The Game had a very close relationship but ever since the passing of the Crenshaw native, many have wondered just how close they actually are. The Game went from posting daily about Nipsey following his passing to dedicating the beginning of the week to #MarathonMondays. Recently, The Game announced his new label, Prolific Records, which was inspired by Nipsey Hussle's face tattoo. However, many didn't look at it that way.

Immediately after announcing the label and rolling out the merch, which reportedly sold out in half an hour, fans began taking issue with Game using Nipsey's name for profit. A member of All Money In even took to Instagram to blast The Game for even pulling a move like that.

The Game has since posted a lengthy message, not only defending his actions, but making it clear that he hasn't used Nipsey's name without the approval from his family, namely Blacc Sam.

"The use of the world 'Prolific' by myself is the only way of helping to carry on my bro's legacy," he wrote. "Out of love for Nip, Blacc Sam and his immediate family etc. I purposely did not include any pics of Nip nor his likeness & directed all traffic to @themarathonclothing as I've done since bro's passing. I've spoken closely to 'Blacc Sam' every step of the way & have had his blessing with things I've done to help honor bro's name and continue his legacy."

Peep his full post below.



Via Instagram