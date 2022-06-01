Just when you thought you'd seen just about all you could on TikTok, The Game has entered the chat. We're in full-fledged rollout season for the Los Angeles rapper who recently announced that his new album is on the way. In just over two weeks, Game will deliver Drillmatic– Mind Vs. Heart, his first project since 2019. This comes not long after Game's impressive "Eazy" collaboration with Kanye West and it is expected for fans to see much more from him in the days to come as he promotes his forthcoming Hit-Boy-produced effort.

However, it came as a bit of a surprise when TikTok users opened the app to find The Game doing a little dance to a remixed version of The Notorious B.I.G.'s "One More Chance."



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

In his TikTok video, the rap icon was wearing his red bandana fit while standing outside of a residence. The clip isn't very long, but in it, a smiling Game shows off some simple TikTok moves—and his kids may have something to say about it, judging from his caption.

"My daughter told me stay off tik tok..." he wrote along with the video that has gained hundreds of thousands of likes, shares, and mentions across social media. The reactions have gone from chastising to downright roasting Game, but it all has focused attention on the rapper during a season when he wants all eyes on him.

Check out The Game showing off his moves along with a few reactions below.