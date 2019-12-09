Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the most influential athletes on the planet and his impact extends well beyond the 94' x 50' basketball court. For instance, the "I Promise" School he established in Akron, Ohio which is specifically aimed at supporting at-risk children. Also, LeBron is responsible for The Game's return to rap.

During an appearance on "People's Party" with Talib Kweli, the Compton, California native explained how LeBron inspired him to get back in the studio after "Born 2 Rap."

Says Game (H/T Uproxx):

“When he gets to the gym, to the Lakers’ training facility... In there with his shirt off, memorizing the song that’s not the single. I felt like ‘I gotta do this again.’”

Whether he's inspiring a generation of young kids or encouraging veteran rappers, LeBron has simply continued to dominate on the court. Through 24 games in his 17th NBA season, the four-time MVP is averaging 25.9 points, 10.8 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. In doing so, he has led the Lakers to an NBA-best 21-3 record, including nine wins in their last 10 contests.

Up next for LeBron and the Lake Show is a five-game road trip that kicks off on Wednesday night in Orlando, followed by visits to Miami, Atlanta, Indiana and, lastly, Milwaukee, where they'll face off against reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the East-leading Bucks on December 19 (airing on TNT at 8pm ET).

Steve Dykes/Getty Images