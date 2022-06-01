We're only a few weeks away from The Game's next studio album, Drillmatic. Though the rapper previously hinted that Born 2 Rap would be his final album, he has been putting in some serious work with Hit-Boy, who serves as the executive producer on the forthcoming project.



The Game has slowly rolled out more information on the project but he's yet to offer any insight into the features or the tracklist. On Tuesday night, the rapper took to Instagram where he shared some throwback photos of himself and his son from The Documentary era. The last slide on the post reveals that the project would include 30 songs in total across two sides, Mind and Heart.

Following the release of Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, The Game gave flowers to all of the MCs who've dropped this year but asserted that his next project would be his strongest effort to date.

"I know my album gone be the best album of 2022 cause the energy feels like I just signed my deal. You’ve never heard me rap like this, I promise you," he wrote. "When it drops, I promise you that if you put your ear to it you will then understand why I’m the best rapper alive. My controversy has always stepped on my greatness, but that’s all about to change. This album has a strong hold on being the best album of my career."

The Game's Drillmatic -- Mind Vs. Heart is due out on June 17th.