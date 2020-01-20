When The Game isn't dropping off wise words of wisdom with his weekly Nipsey Hussle motivation posts or doing some promo on his latest album Born 2 Rap, the Compton raised MC can be found helping the youth when they have an unexpected run-in with the cops. The Game (born Jayceon Terrell Taylor) was recently spotted outside of Beauty & Essex restaurant, coming to the rescue of a group of kids who were selling candy.



Araya Diaz/Getty Images

According to TMZ, a business in the area called the cops of a group of boys who were trying to make some cash off their candy sales. The Game saw that the youngins' were being approached by the police and made his way over. The "How We Do" rapper gave the kids some cash - or as he stated in the video some "jewels." Apparently, he gave them enough money to cover all of their inventory and didn't even take any of their treats.

Towards the end of the clip below, where The Game explains the situation, you can see Freddie Gibbs coming through to make an appearnce and admitst that the "boys in the blue" are always on him as well.