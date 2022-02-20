There has been constant conversation surrounding The Game's thoughts on not performing during the West Coast led Super Bowl Halftime Show. He took it upon himself to clear up the noise.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Over the last week, it's been stated that The Game has some animosity toward those involved in curating the Super Bowl festivities. While none of this information came directly from Game, the rumors and speculation took off and many sources stated it as fact. Frequent information spreader Wack 100 went as far as saying that The Game told Jay Z "Suck my d*ck" prior to the halftime show taking place. As is often the situation with information from Wack, that doesn't seem to be the case.

The Game posted a somewhat lengthy statement on his Instagram page regarding his thoughts on the Super Bowl performance as a whole: "Don't nobody speak for The Game except THE GAME. I ain't had no conversation with Jay Z & the Super Bowl he put together. I don't feel no way about not being included. It was a GREAT SHOW featuring iconic artists. It was a WIN for the culture."

His caption continued speaking on the subject:

"I control my own narrative. Do not be fooled by the internet, blogs, podcasts or anyone speaking on my name that is not me. My life & new album are both amazing & I’m in a great space creatively & artistically. I’m in Miami to help Ye’ finish Donda 2 & support my friend in one of the most pivotal times of his life/career. Leave me & my name out of any NEGATIVE conversations unless I have given you a REAL reason to include me !!! Hov’ continues to break down doors for the culture & I am in full support of anything & anyone who is on the help side of urban greatness. #BLACKFUTUREMONTH"

This is fantastic to hear from The Game, as the culture is at yet another important crossroads and support goes a long way.