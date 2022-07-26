Clubhouse is still thriving with heated discussions about our favorite rappers, and recently, a conversation involving several notable figures made its way to the masses. Over on Clubhouse, Wack 100, Tekashi 6ix9ine, DJ Akademiks, and several others were involved in a passionate discussion about Lil Durk's lyrics. The conversation seemed to float into whether or not Durk would really "slide on" someone in real life, and Akademiks interrupted the debate to say that it was a moot point because, in the end, Durk is an entertainer.

The blogger added that the music industry isn't the streets, causing a familiar voice to surface through the over-talking. The Game had been fairly silent up until that point but Akademiks's remarks caused him to come forward.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

"I'm sittin' here listening, and Akademiks, you made some f*cked up points. N*gga this sh*t—you sayin' the Rap sh*t ain't the streets sh*t. N*ggas been smoked—rappers, regular n*ggas, street n*ggas... Since Biggie and Pac died, this sh*t been Rap and street sh*t. Bro, y'all better get off this, get from behind the motherf*ckin' computer screen and catch a bullet or something to know this for real."

Akademiks chimed in to say that what The Game referenced "wasn't [his] point." Someone else asked Akademiks if he believed he was a part of the problem because of his commentary and posts on certain situations that could lead to violence. He answered that what he does is minor compared to rappers' lyrics about "killing somebody or them selling drugs."

Wack 100 questioned why people get so mad at Akademiks when there are dozens of other blogs that share the same information.

"'Cause that n*gga Akademiks, that motherf*cka is Uncle Ben. He on front of the rice, n*gga that's why," said Game. "You go to Shade Room, it ain't no face on Shade Room, you don't know why runnin' that... The n*gga Akademiks sh*t is Akademiks." Others agreed and added that Akademiks allegedly makes posts and "gives people nicknames" that benefit from rappers going at war with one another.

Listen to the discussion below.