The Game brought Symba onto the stage during the release party for his new album, Drillmatic, and showered the up-and-coming rapper with praise. The moment comes after Symba recently shared his new track, “Never End Up Broke."

“I want you to pick up y’all phones because if you did not know who the fuck he was before you came in here,” The Game said. “I’m telling you. This is that n***a.”

The young rapper thanked Game and performed a short acapella freestyle.



Later in the night, Game brought out several other high-profile names including Kanye West, who helped perform the pair's collaborative single “Eazy,” as well as Lil Wayne and Blueface.

Drillmatic was originally slated to arrive in June, but has been pushed back on multiple occasions. In May, Game declared that the project will be the best album of 2022.

"I know my album gone be the best album of 2022, ’cause the energy feels like I just signed my deal,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “You’ve never heard me rap like this, I promise you.”

He continued: “When it drops, I promise you that if you put your ear to it you will then understand why I’m the best rapper alive,” he continued. “My controversy has always stepped on my greatness, but that’s all about to change. This album has a strong hold on being the best album of my career.”

Check out a clip of Game bringing Symba on stage at the Drillmatic release party in the post below.





