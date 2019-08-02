The Game Brings Aboard Dave East For His Apocalyptic "West Side" Video

The Game & Dave East go head to head in the visuals for The Game's "West Side."

Just this morning, Dave East released two of his latest singles "Everyday," featuring Gunna, and "Wanna Be A G," featuring Max B. The 31-ear-old also mysteriously deleted all his posts prior to the ones promoting the two singles, but, but before that, he had been updating fans with BTS pictures of himself on set of The Game's "West Side" video, looking slightly muddy and sporting some serious camo. The game posted a couple of stories himself, and even posted pictures of himself and East in character, detailing in the caption that he was playing "“Wes Syde” & my brother @daveeastas my arch nemesis “Old York” in our short movie/video for #WESTSIDECOMING SOON." Now, more than a month after the tease, the visuals for what The Game has dubbed as his upcoming Born 2 Rap's "street single," has finally arrived.

The video sees the rapper riding around with his crew as he "mob[s] on n*ggas" in a post-apocalyptic West Side desert. As promised, Dave East appears to play Game’s arch-enemy; with Jackie Long making a cameo as well. Born 2 Rap will arrive as the Game’s ninth, as well as final, studio album, and is expected to include everyone from 21 Savage and Nipsey Hussle to Meek Mill and Anderson .Paak.