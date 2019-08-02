mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Game Brings Aboard Dave East For His Apocalyptic "West Side" Video

Nada Mesh
August 02, 2019 16:35
1 View
00
0

The Game & Dave East go head to head in the visuals for The Game's "West Side."

Just this morning, Dave East released two of his latest singles "Everyday," featuring Gunna, and "Wanna Be A G," featuring Max B. The 31-ear-old also mysteriously deleted all his posts prior to the ones promoting the two singles, but, but before that, he had been updating fans with BTS pictures of himself on set of The Game's "West Side" video, looking slightly muddy and sporting some serious camo. The game posted a couple of stories himself, and even posted pictures of himself and East in character, detailing in the caption that he was  playing "“Wes Syde” & my brother @daveeastas my arch nemesis “Old York” in our short movie/video for #WESTSIDECOMING SOON." Now, more than a month after the tease, the visuals for what The Game has dubbed as his upcoming Born 2 Rap's "street single," has finally arrived. 

The video sees the rapper riding around with his crew as he "mob[s] on n*ggas" in a post-apocalyptic West Side desert. As promised, Dave East appears to play Game’s arch-enemy; with Jackie Long making a cameo as well. Born 2 Rap will arrive as the Game’s ninth, as well as final, studio album, and is expected to include everyone from 21 Savage and Nipsey Hussle to Meek Mill and Anderson .Paak.

The Game Dave East west side single born 2 rap new video new album Music Videos
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS The Game Brings Aboard Dave East For His Apocalyptic "West Side" Video
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject