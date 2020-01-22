The art of fast rap goes by many names, be it "double-time flow" or the more condescending "rappity-rap." A far cry from the formative flows of hip-hop's birth in 1973. In the years that followed, artists like Jaz-O, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Busta Rhymes, and Twista began experimenting with their tempo, developing a style built on speed and stamina. In recent years, Tech N9ne and Eminem have implemented double-time into their arsenal, likewise have Tory Lanez and Joyner Lucas, who recently reached hyperspeed on a remix of DaBaby's "Suge." In truth, many technicians have tried their hand but only one has left The Game awestruck.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Meek Mill rap so fast I feel like n***s be missing the bars.... don’t @ me !!!!!" writes Game, via Twitter. It's unclear as to what song prompted this particular revelation; while Meek's pace is generally lively, he's rarely seen in the greater fast-rap discourse. And yet The Game felt compelled to pay respect to Meek's dexterity all the same simultaneously sparking a new debate in the process: Is Meek Mill's flow underrated?

My how far they've come. While it's cool to see Game admire Meek's craftmanship, one has to worry about his safety. If he hears a song from Twista, Tech N9ne, Tonedeff, Busta Rhymes, or Eminem, it's possible his head might explode entirely.