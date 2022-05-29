The Game announced his retirement after his last album, Born 2 Rap, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been busy outside of music. The rapper has given advice to women looking to get cosmetic surgery, he's arm-wrestled none other than Mike Tyson, and he has continued to stoke his eternal beef between 50 Cent and himself.

Now, it looks like his not-so-restful retirement from music is officially coming to a close. On Saturday (May 28), The Game went on Instagram to reveal the release date for his upcoming project, Drillmatic– Mind Vs. Heart. It will be his first album since 2019.

The IG post is an old photo of Game holding his son, who wears an NWA chain. Game announced the release date in the caption: June 17th, 2022. He also wrote that the project would be executive produced by Hit-Boy. This is not the first we're hearing of Drillmatic- the legendary rapper hinted at its release earlier this month. "I know my album gone be the best album of 2022 cause the energy feels like I just signed my deal. You’ve never heard me rap like this, I promise you," he claimed.

And Game's not the only one who has a high opinion of his upcoming album. G Herbo went on record saying that Drillmatic would be the "hardest album" of 2022. Hit-Boy's also done his part to promote the album. In a recent appearance on Sway In The Morning, the producer showed off an unreleased track from The Game that should be appearing on Drillmatic. Check out the teaser below, and let us know what you think. Will Herbo be proven correct?

