The Game's been teasing his "final album" for a hot minute. He kicked off the campaign on a controversial tip when he decided to preview a single off of the project which references to an alleged fling he had with Kim Kardashian. Then he revealed allegedly hooking up with Joe Budden's then-fiancee Cyn Santana. Needless to say, the term "clout chasing" should be synonymous with the rollout for Born To Rap. Thankfully, he's focused more on the music than antics which means that we'll finally be receiving the album soon.

The Game's album is officially on the way. The rapper came through with a tidbit of info for fans on the update on the project. After playing the album for Apple Music and turning the building into a party, he revealed that the final product will arrive in the hands of his fans this fall. "Played the album for the @applemusic team & let’s just say... they know what it is. It was a party in that building...... dropping October," he wrote.

Although a tracklist has been revealed yet, he has teased a few features. Among the singers that are set to appear on Born To Rap are Ed Sheeran, Trey Songz, Miguel, Chris Brown, and more. He also teased a posthumous Nipsey Hussle collaboration that will appear on the project.