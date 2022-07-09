As The Game prepares for the impending arrival of his long-awaited LP Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, the West Coast rapper hosted an album release show at the Novo in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday night, during which he tapped a few special guests to help him perform his new songs.

Not only was Jayceon Terrell Taylor joined by Lil Wayne and Blueface, but his longtime pal Kanye West also surprised the crowd by coming out for a rendition of their recent collaboration "Eazy."

If you can remember back to the song's January release (and the subsequent music videos that saw Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson being annihilated in cartoon form) the joint earned the two some backlash, though it seems to have brought their relationship closer than ever before.

"Let me tell y'all somethin' man," The Game said to his audience last night. "This is the first time I've been on stage with my brother. This n*gga's friendship, it don't waver. No matter what I do to this n*gga, or what I say about this n*gga he just love me. It's like this n*gga is Yeezus or somethin'."

It remains unclear exactly when we can expect to hear the follow-up to 2019's Born 2 Rap, though back in May, the Documentary hitmaker did make it known that he believes he's got the AOTY incoming.

"You’ve never heard me rap like this, I promise you," he wrote on Instagram this spring. "When it drops, I promise you that if you put your ear to it you will then understand why I’m the best rapper alive. My controversy has always stepped on my greatness, but that’s all about to change. This album has a strong hold on being the best album of my career. It’s just different..."

