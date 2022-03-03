The Game appears to be readying the rollout for Drilluminati. The rapper's episode of Drink Champs debuted on Revolt on Wednesday but today, a snippet surfaced from a Clubhouse conversation with himself and Wack 100. During the convo, Wack dropped a bombshell about The Game's contributions to 50's debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin', namely the album's opener, "What Up Gangsta."



Jemal Countess/Getty Images

A snippet surfaced where The Game addressed rumors that 50 Cent penned a significant portion of The Documentary, which the Compton rapper refuted. "When you heard 50 rap on the documentary, that's what he wrote, n***a. Obviously. That n***a didn't write shit for me," he said. "N***as know. I wrote '300 Bars.' Was 50 there?"

That's when Wack 100 leaped into the conversation where he revealed that The Game wrote, "What Up Gangsta" for 50 Cent. "I'mma speak on something he don't ever speak on. What up, cuz. What up, blood. What up, gangsta? Who you think wrote that," Wack said before adding that The Game 'doesn't beat his chest' about his songwriting credits.

"All the shit that I assisted my pen with on Aftermath, from Dr. Dre records to being in there on the G-Unit album, and being there at the middle-tail-end of Get Rich Or Die Tryin'. I ain't never said, Oh, I wrote this certain song -- I don't give a fuck about that, my n***a. If it's about writing shit, and staying on point with your pen, n***a, it's been 20 years, my n***a," he explained. "N***a, I'm here right now with a song on the top of the Billboard, right now."

Check it out below.