The Game has been keeping busy of late, readying the imminent release of his upcoming and purportedly final album Born To Rap. Though one Born To Rap will likely never retire from the craft for too long, let's choose to take him at his word. In any case, The Game has been working hard on his upcoming project, having opened studio doors to the likes of Swizz Beatz, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg. Though it's unclear whether Big Snoop laid down a verse for the album, or simply allowed his presence to influence the studio session, it's crazy to think that Born To Rap didn't earn the Doggfather seal of approval. At least, not after this.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images, Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Today, Snoop took to the Gram to share a picture of himself and Game, connected and respected. Keeping the caption simple and emoji-laden, Snoop delivered a visual tale of sorts: keep it one-hundred, release fire at all times, long Live Nipsey, the marathon continues. Snoop's IG has slowly become one of hip-hop's most well rounded, and seeing him link up with his fellow West Coast brethren makes for a welcome burst of hip-hop fresh air.

Big props to two of the West's best and brightest. Look for Game's Born To Rap and Snoop's I Wanna Thank Me coming soon.