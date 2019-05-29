mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Game & J. Stone Ponder The Life On "See You Fail"

Mitch Findlay
May 29, 2019 12:53
6.3K Views
163
8
See You Fail
J Stone Feat. The Game

J. Stone & The Game lament the betrayal they face on the daily.


All Money In rapper J Stone recently shared a story about meeting with The Game, alongside a pre-fame Nipsey Hussle. As Stone told it, The Game kept it real with them from the onset, sitting in his car with a glock on his lap, encouraging both rappers to keep grinding. Fast forward to today, and Stone and Game have officially linked up to drop the first of two new bangers. Though Nipsey may be gone, his presence can be felt throughout "See You Fail," as both parties spit flows that wouldn't be out of place coming from the late Crenshaw icon.

Thematically, the song centers around the pitfalls of rising fame, as those closest to you often harbor the strongest grudges. "The same ones that hate you, be the n***as that you know, and the same ones that snake you be the ones that call you bro," raps Stone, before passing the mic to The Game. "Safety off, but this Crenshaw shirt is on," spits Game. "And for that reason this the perfect song, I know my n***a Hussle happy to see his n***a swerve with Stone." 

A smooth, west-coast banger at its core, "See You Fail" is a welcome surprise. We're looking forward to see what Stone and Game's second effort has in store. 

Quotable Lyrics

Safety off, but this Crenshaw shirt is on
And for that reason this the perfect song
I know my n***a Hussle happy to see his n***a swerve with Stone

