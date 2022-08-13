The Game & Fivio Foreign Put The Drill In "Burnin' Checks"

The Game's long-awaited album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind has finally arrived. Fans have been busy dissecting the whopping 30-song track list, as fans of Game's enemies have been quick to mock him. The Game's certainly made a stir in the lead-up to the album drop. He kept up his beef with Eminem by commenting on the Detroit rapper's daughter's bikini pictures on Facebook, and he and 50 Cent continued to trade barbs.

Luckily, the music can finally speak for itself. On the second track off of the new album, Game teams up with Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign to deliver a Drill banger. The song focuses on repping New York by any means necessary. It opens with a clip from Eazy-E, who says, "Everybody from New York, rappin' about my Adidas, and my chain, this, and this, and South Bronx and everything. I wanted to put my city on the map." Game also sets his sights beyond the East Coast, at one point rapping, "If I said I'm the king of New York, you'd be mad? / If I said I'm the king of L.A., you'd be mad?" Fivio serves as the ideal addition to the track, devouring the Drill beat with ease.

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Straight out the coast, right by the ocean

We wet 'em up, n***as is soakin'

We in them Rari's, them bitches is floatin'

Know they can see us with the top open