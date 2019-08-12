We've reached that point of the NBA off-season where players typically get together with each other to compete in high-profile Summer Leagues, such as the Drew League, or other star-studded pickup runs organized by well-known trainers. Additionally, you might catch some NBA stars hooping at a local park, just like DeMarcus Cousins and Draymond Green did during their vacation in the Bahamas.

The most recent NBA summer highlight comes courtesy of Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter, who linked up with The Game out in Los Angeles, where the duo formed an unlikely pickup hoops powerhouse. Kanter took to social media on Monday to share some highlights from their recent run, showcasing The Game's thee-point range.

We've seen The Game light it up at the Drew League in the past, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he held his own in a little two-on-two, but Kanter seemed genuinely impressed, and even stunned, by his teammates performance. In fact, Kanter's now calling for a 10-day contract.

Check out the footage in the tweet embedded below.