The Game & Blueface Throw Weight Behind "Stop Cappin" Movement

Blueface may very well be the strangest new artist to bless the game in a minute. With an unhinged voice, absurdist sense of humor, and delightfully off-beat flow, many have gravitated toward the Famous Cryp and his Dirt Bag ways. Though not all remain convinced, Blueface has been doing his best to prove longevity is in the cards, beginning with the release of a new EP last night. Unlike his breakout project, Dirt Bag is lined with features from Offset, Lil Pump, Rich The Kid, and fellow West Coast heavyweight The Game. In fact, Game came through to bless a fan favorite, as two mops are undoubtedly better than one.

With Born To Rap on the way, "Stop Cappin" feels like a warm-up for Game, who deftly uses the platform to talk his shit. "So I feel you fu*k n***as I would hate me too," he taunts. "Your baby mama stuck on my dick, crazy glue." While it's not exactly a groundbreaking collaboration, Game's output has been relatively rare - thus, when he does surface, it feels significant. Are you excited for Born To Rap to emerge?

Quotable Lyrics

So I feel you fu*k n***as I would hate me too

Your baby mama stuck on my dick, crazy glue

I'm bout that action, tap in when you land in LA

I'll send an Uber to hit your air b&b with a K

That bitch wet, James Harden stroke

I'm like the air n***a, I want all the smoke