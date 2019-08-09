mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Game & Blueface Throw Weight Behind "Stop Cappin" Movement

Mitch Findlay
August 09, 2019 09:19
1.3K Views
83
4
CoverCover

Stop Cappin
Blueface Feat. The Game

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
60% (13)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

Two mops are better than one.


Blueface may very well be the strangest new artist to bless the game in a minute. With an unhinged voice, absurdist sense of humor, and delightfully off-beat flow, many have gravitated toward the Famous Cryp and his Dirt Bag ways. Though not all remain convinced, Blueface has been doing his best to prove longevity is in the cards, beginning with the release of a new EP last night. Unlike his breakout project, Dirt Bag is lined with features from Offset, Lil Pump, Rich The Kid, and fellow West Coast heavyweight The Game. In fact, Game came through to bless a fan favorite, as two mops are undoubtedly better than one.

With Born To Rap on the way, "Stop Cappin" feels like a warm-up for Game, who deftly uses the platform to talk his shit. "So I feel you fu*k n***as I would hate me too," he taunts. "Your baby mama stuck on my dick, crazy glue." While it's not exactly a groundbreaking collaboration, Game's output has been relatively rare - thus, when he does surface, it feels significant. Are you excited for Born To Rap to emerge?

Quotable Lyrics

So I feel you fu*k n***as I would hate me too
Your baby mama stuck on my dick, crazy glue
I'm bout that action, tap in when you land in LA
I'll send an Uber to hit your air b&b with a K
That bitch wet, James Harden stroke
I'm like the air n***a, I want all the smoke

Blueface
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  8  3
  4
  1.3K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Blueface The Game Dirtbag
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS The Game & Blueface Throw Weight Behind "Stop Cappin" Movement
83
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject