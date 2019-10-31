mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Game & Anderson .Paak Stage Aftermath Reunion On "Stainless"

October 31, 2019 10:36
Stainless
The Game Feat. Anderson .Paak

The Game & Anderson .Paak roll up with some smooth West Coast vibes.


It's always welcome to see Aftermath alumni link up to swap creative energy. Evidently, The Game's Born To Rap may very well feature a few such reunions. Today marks the arrival, albeit in select international markets as of this moment, of "Stainless," a new single off Game's upcoming swan song. Though we've heard his West Coast influence manifest in several different ways, this one leaning heavily on the soul. When Anderson .Paak adds his presence to the mix, is there really any other outcome? 

Low-key yet lacking no shortage of presence, Game and Andy's first collaboration since Malibu feels introspective in nature, evocative of weed-fueled cruises. Wack 100 recently confirmed that an accompanying video was on the way, so look for that to surface in the near future. In the meantime, keep a watchful eye out for Born To Rap, which arrives in full on November 29th. Despite having a few legal issues to settle, all signs indicate that Game will be alright

The Game Anderson .Paak Born To Rap
