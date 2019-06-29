The 2012 fight between The Game and 40 Glocc still hasn't been laid to rest. In a video that has gone viral, Game can be seen giving 40 Glocc a beating, an incident that later landed the Compton rapper in some trouble. Glocc later sued Game for $4.54 million in 2013, citing a variety of damages including PTSD:

$500,000 for pain and suffering

$500,000 for emotional distress

$2 million in punitive damages

$25,000 in medical expenses

$750,000 for lost earnings

According to Glocc, he was awarded a settlement of $196,335.15 but Game has yet to pay up. There were reported accusations that Game was purposefully avoiding making the payment to Glocc, and now The Blast states that the pair may be closer to putting this all behind them. According to the outlet, Glocc told a court on Friday that he and Game's lawyers are currently in settlement talks. They did have a scheduled court date today, but it's been pushed back until August so they can have time to work things out privately.

The animosity between these two has been something that's been played out for the public for years. They've traded insults on social media, but hopefully, the beef can be a thing of the past.