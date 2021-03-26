Whether they're Instagram models, video vixens, social media influencers, or just "baddies," women have been attracting the attention of artists since the inception of music itself. Rappers, particularly, like to have the most beautiful woman on the block on their arm, and while there's nothing wrong with that, The Game believes that his fellow musicians should look for something more. The Los Angeles emcee has often had models and actresses by his side, in real life and in his music videos, but he told the public that they should be more concerned with locking down Mrs. Right instead of Ms. Right Now.



Araya Doheny / Stringer / Getty Images

"There are so many beautiful women in the world, especially these days," penned the father of three on Twitter. "Even when you get you a 'bad b!tch' soon as you got her, you see another 1 you THINK is badder.. then you gotta have that one and repeat this process until you've lost em all one by one. Find yo wife & delete IG."

For the most part, the advice was met with open arms, but some noted that it isn't just about deleting social media apps and stated that people have to embrace loyalty and discipline. Check out the post and a few responses below, and let us know if you agree with The Game.