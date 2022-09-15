The Game is undoubtedly a legend in rap but his career hasn't gone without its fair share of criticism. Though these days, he faces criticism for his bold and seemingly exaggerated statements in interviews, a common flaw that fans point out is that he name-drops too much. Whether it's celebrity friends like Kanye West or legends like Eminem, it got to the point that fans actually analyzed his projects to determine the exact number of times he mentions other artists or celebrities.



Rapper The Game arrives at the 11th Annual BMI Urban Awards on August 26, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

During his recent interview on Rap Radar, B. Dot and Elliott Wilson got the scoop on The Game's reaction to this criticism. The Compton rapper explained that he nearly added a disclaimed to his latest album, Drillmatic, for the number of name drops he had on the 30-song project.

"One thing I forgot to do on the album when I put out the tracklisting, I was literally going to count the name drops myself and put a disclaimer, like, 'Just so you know, there are 377 name drops on this album," he said.

He explained that he's not the first rapper in the history of hip-hop to name drop, though he might be the most obvious about it.

"Before I came, n***as wasn't doing it in the space that they are now but everyone name drops. It's wordplay, it's lyricism, it's metaphors, and everybody has adapted to it. I'm the one that gets all the flak for it but I love it. Like, I be saying n***as names. I want you to know exactly what I'm talking about, right?"

Check the clip below.



