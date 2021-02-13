The Fugees Tore Their Rivals On The Mic On "Zealots"

There are few albums that have been released in the past two decades that have been as flawless as The Score by The Fugees. It ultimately ended up becoming the final album we'd receive from Lauryn, Wyclef, and Pras as a collective but it remains a timeless classic that still sounds as fresh now as it did 25 years ago when it was released.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the release of The Score, it was only right that we brought back their single, "Zealots." Taking on the breezy sample taken from The Flamingos' “I Only Have Eyes For You," Pras, Lauryn and Wyclef flexed their lyrical muscle across the track with references to Greek mythology, the bible, Carlos Santana, and the popular Spanish-speaking 80s boy band, Menudo.

Another MC lose his life tonight.

Quotable Lyrics

Whether Jew or Gentile, I rank top percentile

Many styles, more powerful than gamma rays

My grammar pays like Carlos Santana plays "Black Magic Woman"

So while you fuming, I'm consuming mango juice under Polaris