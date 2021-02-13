mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Fugees Tore Their Rivals On The Mic On "Zealots"

Aron A.
February 13, 2021 11:23
Zealots
Commemorating the 25th anniversary of the release of "The Score" by The Fugees.


There are few albums that have been released in the past two decades that have been as flawless as The Score by The Fugees. It ultimately ended up becoming the final album we'd receive from Lauryn, Wyclef, and Pras as a collective but it remains a timeless classic that still sounds as fresh now as it did 25 years ago when it was released.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the release of The Score, it was only right that we brought back their single, "Zealots." Taking on the breezy sample taken from The Flamingos' “I Only Have Eyes For You," Pras, Lauryn and Wyclef flexed their lyrical muscle across the track with references to Greek mythology, the bible, Carlos Santana, and the popular Spanish-speaking 80s boy band, Menudo.

Another MC lose his life tonight.

Quotable Lyrics
Whether Jew or Gentile, I rank top percentile
Many styles, more powerful than gamma rays
My grammar pays like Carlos Santana plays "Black Magic Woman"
So while you fuming, I'm consuming mango juice under Polaris

the score
