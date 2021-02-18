Lauryn Hill's classic solo album The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, seen by many as one of the greatest hip-hop projects of all time, has been certified diamond at long last. Between that and the recent twenty-fifth anniversary of Fugee's album The Score, many have been feeling nostalgic for the trifecta of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras. Now, in a moment of truly serendipitous timing, the RIAA has officially granted the legendary group a slew of platinum plaques to add to their collection.

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Now, Fugee's The Score, originally released on February 13, 1996, has been certified seven-times platinum, cementing its position as one of the best-selling rap albums ever made. Fugee's hit single "Killing Me Softly," fueled by a spirited performance from Ms. Lauryn Hill, earned a third platinum plaque, with "Ready Or Not" and "Fu-Gee-La" both hitting platinum for the first time. The recent batch marked their first RIAA certifications since 1997, when The Score hit six-times platinum in October.

Overall, it's impressive to see how impactful The Fugees have been, despite only have a pair of studio albums to their name. Don't be surprised to see The Score hit diamond at some point in the near future, though the process can admittedly take a while -- especially for older albums released long before the streaming era came around. Such is the power of longevity -- do you think we'll still be bumping any albums from 2021 twenty-five years from now?