Over the weekend, thousands of people have been tuning into Global Citizen Festival, which welcomed a host of talented performers onto its stage, including Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel, as they reunited for the first time in 15 years as the Fugees.

The trio’s video was posted on Saturday, but according to PEOPLE, they actually made their debut performance on Wednesday night during a top secret rooftop show that took place at Pier 17, and started three hours late.

The show was filmed as a part of Global Citizen’s 24-hour live stream event, and before they launched into song, Hill can be heard telling audiences to “respect the miracle of this union.”

Because audiences weren’t allowed to have their phones on hand during the show, the Fugees promised them an extra special performance, which they didn’t fail to deliver.

The trio then began an unforgettable performance of the track “Ready or Not,” which was featured on their album The Score, released back in 1996.

PEOPLE reports that they also sang classic hits such as “Killing Me Softly,” “Fu-Gee-La,” and Jean even gave the crowd his rendition of Bob Marley’s hit, “No Woman, No Cry.”

The Fugees have been spending the last while gearing up for their upcoming reunion tour, which is set to kick off in Chicago on November 7th.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn't even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention,” a statement from Hill reads.

"I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world."

Watch Hill, Jean, and Michele sing “Ready or Not” in the video below.

