The hype surrounding this tour was astronomical, but it seems that fans will have to wait a bit longer to see The Fugees back in action. It was announced just last month that The Fugees were embarking on a world tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their classic hit album The Score. The award-winning Hip Hop trio even kicked off the tour with pop-up events and surprise performances, but after all of the hype, it was announced today (October 29) that there would be a delay.

The group shared the sad news to Instagram with an explanation.



Paul Natkin / Contributor / Getty Images

"Dates for our upcoming Fugees 25th Anniversary Tour are moving to early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible," The Fugees wrote. "With so much excitement around the reunion tour, we are also happy to announce that we will be adding more cities and dates!"

They promised that they would give updates as time goes on, along with more "SPECIAL announcements." The internet was quick to react and it seemed to be a general consensus that many did not expect this tour to begin on schedule. Check out the group's announcement, as well as a few reactions, below.