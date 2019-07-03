Netflix has just made an exciting announcement. The streaming service will be bringing back The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air to its UK and Ireland territories. As such, you can expect all six seasons of the show to be made available and restored. The show was once featured on both Netflix UK and Ireland until it was removed at the end of 2018. Every single episode was taken off of the platform on December 31st of last year. And to announce the series' return, Netflix tweeted about the memorable scene between Will and Uncle Phil: "you can watch one of most heartbreaking sitcom scenes in TV history as often as you like."

Relatedly, the latest news surrounding the star of the aforementioned, Will Smith involves his achievement of a new career milestone. Aladdin officially beat out Independence Day as Will Smith's highest grossing movie. The multi-talented actor took to social media to share the news: "est grossing film of my entire career. To be in this game as long as I’ve been in this game, and to have my biggest movie at this point in my career, I just want to say thank you." Smith then acknowledged fans all over the world by penning "thank you" in over a dozen different languages.

[Via]