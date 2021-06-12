Unfortunately, gun violence has only increasingly grown as a long-standing fixture in the hip-hop community. In Louisiana, two members of local rap group The Fours were arrested recently after the duo were allegedly involved in the murder of a rival Lousiana rapper.

According to reports, Tauj Chardez Taplin and Quardavion Tyvon White were arrested after Taplin allegedly shot and killed fellow LA native 19-year-old Michael Brock in Bogalusa, Louisiana on June 7. He then fled with White, who is allegedly tied to Chicago's Gangster Disciples. The two were then involved in a high-speed chase with officers as they attempted to flee to Texas, eventually being arrested outside of Lake Charles, LA.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Brock, who was a member of the rap group Three-13, was hiding in an apartment with a 7-year-old relative of his significant other when he heard a knock at his door. When he opened the door, he was sprayed with bullets from an AR-15 assault rifle. He died at the scene after being struck multiple times. The child was unharmed during the altercation.

Both White and Taplin are facing second-degree murder charges plus charges relating to fleeing from officers in Texas.

There's no word yet on if the two will be offered bail.

[via]