Fans of The Flash were treated to a peek at the character's new costume in the upcoming film of the same name. It is directed by Andy Muschietti, most notably known for helming the film adaptations of the It series. The film began production in April and is slated for a late 2022 release.

Actor Ezra Miller plays the titular character and first debuted in 2017's Justice League, before making somewhat of a rejuvenated return in the Zack Snyder cut of the film released earlier this year, which gave more screen time to the scarlet red speedster's backstory. The character's solo film is said to focus on his attempt to travel back in time to prevent his mother's death, which unintentionally affects his current timeline.

Though the teaser image doesn't offer a full look at Allen's new suit, its new differences are immediately prominent – particularly in the circuitry design embedded in the scarlet red portions, hinting at the hero's ability to harness electrical power to defy time and space. In contrast, the Justice League costume had more of a Batman-like aesthetic, with segmented armor plating throughout.

The DC Extended Universe received a renewed sense of interest from fans earlier this year when director Zack Snyder released his four-hour-long cut of the Justice League through HBO Max, which included cut scenes and visual cinematography that was more in line with his original vision. The Army of the Dead director exited the film during its production after having conflicting creative differences with Warner Bros. executives and the unexpected passing of his daughter.

Director Joss Whedon took over the project and the initial release was not well-received among fans and critics, which began persistent petitioning over the years from fans to release the "Snyder Cut." The result was a film that delivered on fans' initial hopes for a DC team-up movie, one that specifically gave The Flash one of the plot's most critical moments.

"The Flash" is rumored to include appearances from both versions of Batman played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in previous films. Muschietti teased Keaton's appearance a couple weeks ago in an Instagram post that showed the character's classic logo.

What do you think about The Flash's new look? Are you excited for the speedster's new film? Comment below.