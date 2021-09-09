Logan Williams, the late 16-year-old actor who was best known for his role in The Flash, reportedly passed away last year following an unintentional drug overdose. The teenager had reportedly accidentally taken a toxic level of fentanyl.

"Toxicological analysis detected fentanyl in a range where lethal outcomes have been reported," said the coroner. "Even small amounts of fentanyl have been shown to be potentially toxic."

Williams played a young Barry Allen on The Flash. He was sixteen at the time of his death, and he passed away in Burnaby, British Columbia. Williams died in April 2020.

The coroner's report also noted that Williams suffered from mental health problems and had a "history of consuming illicit substances."

Williams' mother confirmed that the teenager had been dealing with addiction issues for three years. "His death is not going to be in vain," she said in May 2020. "He’s going to help a lot of people down the road."

The young actor reportedly started smoking marijuana when he was thirteen before moving onto harder drugs. Williams' mother sent him to an expensive treatment center to try and get him help, but she says that Williams was "so ashamed" of his addiction that he was in complete denial.

Rest in peace, Logan Williams. Read the full report below.

