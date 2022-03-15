The Kardashians are getting more air time. Hulu just dropped the first trailer for The Kardashians, the new reality series starring the Kardashian-Jenner clan set to kick off next month.

A follow-up to the long-running Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the new show will premiere on Hulu on April 14, 2022. The first trailer hints at what fans will see this season, including Kourtney and Travis Barker's relationship, Khloe and her troubled relationship with Tristan Thompson, and of course, Kim and her controversial relationship with Pete Davidson. Kanye is expected to also make an appearance, and it looks like Kim will have some commentary surrounding their very public divorce. "It is really hard with Kanye. He told me my career's over," Kim says in the first trailer.

After finally being declared legally single, Kim showed off her relationship with Pete via Instagram last week. Unfortunately, Pete is not expected to make any appearances in the series. In a cover story with Variety set to arrive later this month, Kim clarified that he was not a part of filming. Though she is not opposed to it, it is not something that Pete is interested in being a part of.

The first trailer came a few days after a text messaging exchange between Pete and Ye was made public by Dave Sirus. During their exchange, Pete clapped back with an image of himself laying in Kim's bed. The interaction immediately sent Ye on a spiral and he unleashed a video of himself "praying."

The new show will be available on Hulu, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America.

