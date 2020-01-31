When The Fast and The Furious debuted in theaters back in 2001, no one could've guessed that the franchise would become a multibillion-dollar entity that would spawn a total of nine films, 10 if you include the upcoming grand finale arriving in 2021 and 11 if you include the 2019 spinoff Hobbs & Shaw — actually, make that twelve if the planned fast, furious and female-led spinoff comes to fruition as well. You might need a minute to digest all of that, but in the meantime take a look at the debut trailer for the most current sequel arriving this year titled F9.

Universal Pictures was able to unite the entire gang for this new installment, sans the late Paul Walker who as we all know died back in 2013 during the filming of Furious 7. However, his legacy lives on through a young character named Young Brian who appears to be taken in by Dominic Toretto, played by the series' main star Vin Diesel. As the trailer shows, family actually is a huge running theme in F9 as the villain is revealed to be Dom's little brother played by none other than John Cena. Other key players are back as well, including Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) and the surprising return of both Mia (Jordana Brewster) and Han Lue (Sung Kang), the latter who suffered a fiery fate in the 2006 film Tokyo Drift. While that may be explained chronologically in F9, it's still a confusing sighting at first glance for many fans out there. Also returning are femme fatales Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, reprising their roles as Magdalene Shaw and Cipher, respectively. Tokyo Drift star Sean Boswell (Lucas Black) also returns as well, and although she doesn't appear in the trailer Cardi B is set to make a cameo appearance as a character named Leysa. With all that said, get ready for what's sure to be a wild ride!

Watch the trailer for F9 below, and expect the film to hit theaters on May 22: