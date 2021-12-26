On Wednesday, FX confirmed that many of its fan-favorite television shows would be returning during the first quarter of 2022. In addition to Snowfall's imminent return on Wednesday, February 23, it was also revealed that the highly anticipated and long-delayed third season of Atlanta would finally air on Thursday, March 24, at 10 p.m. ET.

Just as it will do with its Snowfall Season 5 premiere in February, FX will bring Atlanta back in March with two new episodes, and to hold fans over until the return of Childish Gambino's surreal comedy, the network has given fans a late Christmas gift by sharing the first official teaser trailer for Season 3.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to Complex, Atlanta Season 3 will feature Earn (Donald Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) away from the titular city and traveling through Europe as they enjoy newfound musical success, deal with disguised racism abroad, and endure the trials and tribulations that Paper Boi's newfound fame has brought them.

In the trailer, there are funny clips of the gang struggling to communicate with people in foreign countries, a person drinking at a bar while wearing a dalmatian suit, talks of ending racism by 2024, and much more. Get your first glimpse of Atlanta Season 3 by watching the new teaser below.

Having now watched the teaser trailer, do you think that Season 3 will live up to the first two seasons of Atlanta?

