The first reviews for Wonder Woman 1984 are in, and they are overwhelmingly positive. Although some critics have taken aim at the CGI-fueled finale and some other minor issues, overall the consensus seems to be that the sequel flick is just about as good as the original. Heading over to Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a score of 89%, while the original sits at 93%.

"It’s also brimming with the same wonder and joy as the first film," wrote Kate Erbland of IndieWire. "The film is light on its feet, colorful and playful in a way not seen elsewhere in the DC Universe," stated Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair. However, not all the reviews were great. "WW84 is a pale shadow of its former self with little of the dynamic energy or charismatic verve," wrote Rodrigo Perez of The Playlist.

Wonder Woman 1984 takes a time leap from the original, and takes place in the 80s. It was supposed to hit theaters this year, but the pandemic caused Hollywood to shut down. Warner Bros. decided to release the film on their streaming service, HBO Max, this Christmas. If you live in a place where movies are open, it will also debut in theaters.