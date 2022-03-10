More than two decades after his death, the first official Notorious B.I.G NFT collection was announced Wednesday (March 9). A portion of the NFT proceeds will be given to the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation.

The collection is hosted by Green Web3’s company OneOf and will celebrate Big's life and legacy alongside the late rap veteran's estate. The collection will also be minted on Tezos, a self-claimed NFT space that is "significantly more energy efficient" than competitors.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Biggie's mother released a statement ahead of the collection, "We are excited about our partnership with OneOf and their expertise to memorialize my son Christopher with this first official NFT drop to give his fans an opportunity to participate in and honor their love of him and his music." The NFT collection was conceived by Willingie, Inc.'s Elliot Osagie and Voletta's manager Wany Barrow.

OneOf COO and co-founder Josh James also expressed his excitement and how much an honor it is to help Biggie's estate create a project that celebrates his legacy. "Using NFT technology, Biggie's legacy and his outsized impact on music and culture will be forever cemented on blockchain, to be honored and shared with fans around the world and for generations to come," James said.

While more info about the collection has yet to be revealed, there is a live landing page for fans to sign up for future updates on the project.

Ahead of the 25th anniversary of his posthumous album Life After Death, fans were notified that a 25th Anniversary Super Deluxe Box Set edition of the album would be released. This year also marks what would have been Biggie's 50th birthday.

