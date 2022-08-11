It seems that almost weekly, Ezra Miller is in a different state getting accused of a different crime. In Hawaii, the actor was arrested after becoming "agitated" at a bar, and then once more after wounding a young woman with a chair. In North Dakota, Miller was accused of grooming a twelve-year-old. In Massachusetts, a mother issued a protective order against the actor on behalf of her own twelve-year-old. In Vermont, the "Fantastic Beasts" star was charged with felony burglary.

Throughout most this, Warner Bros. has reaffirmed that they will be releasing The Flash, their upcoming superhero blockbuster starring Miller. But now, according to reporting from The Hollywood Reporter, the company is beginning to waver. Apparently, Warners only sees three options when it comes to the future of The Flash.

HawaiÊ»i Police Department via Getty Images

The first option is having Miller get professional help and then giving an interview at some point to explain why they've been doing what they're doing. After said interview, Miller would do some limited press for the film and the DC Universe installment would be released as planned.

The second option is if Miller refuses to get help. In such a case, Warners said they could still release the film but simply not have Miller be part of the rollout. In this option, Miller would also not be cast in any future projects.

The third option would be chosen if Miller's cross-country spree gets worse. If this were the case, Warners might permanently shelve the film. This action would make a massive dent in the company's pocket book, as the film cost $200 million to make.

Apparently, Miller is in nearly every scene of the movie, so it would be nearly impossible to recast.

